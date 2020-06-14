Marcellus "Mark" Lee
Marcellus "Mark" Lee

Greenfield - passed away peacefully, with his wife holding his hand, on Sunday, June 7, 2020. Mark is survived by his loving wife Marilyn; his step-children Terry (Ann), Todd (Ann), Tim (Vicky) and Shelly (Fred); his step-grandchildren; his step-great grandchildren and many more family and friends. Mark is preceded in death by his step daughter Mary and his siblings.

Mark was a Korean War veteran and worked at the Ladish Corporation for over 40 years.

Private family services were held and burial at Lookout Cemetery, in Mondovi,, WI. The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff at Clement Manor for the loving care shown to Mark and his family.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Max A. Sass Funeral Homes - Greenridge Chapel
4747 South 60th
Greenfield, WI 53220
(414) 282-4050
