Marcheta Ann Kirchmeier-SandmayrNew Berlin - Age 94. Passed away on November 17th. Beloved wife of (the late) Carl E. Kirchmeier and (the late) Andrew C. Sandmayr. Cherished mother of Charmayne Lemanski and Cameron Kirchmeier. Loving grandmother of (the late) Troy and Adam Lemanski. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends. She was a frequent visitor of McDonald's, loving her coffee, newspaper, and hamburgers. She loved all animals. A visitation will be held on Monday November 23rd at Hartson Funeral Home, 11111 W Janesville Rd Hales Corners, 53130 from 10am to 12pm, followed by a funeral service at 12pm. Burial to follow at Forest Hill Memorial Park.