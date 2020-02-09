|
|
Marcia A. LePine
(nee Gremore) Passed to Eternal Life Monday, February 3, 2020, age 88 years. Beloved wife of the late Howard. Dear mother of Gail Mason, Kathleen (Allen) Vandenack, Patti (Paul) Rasmusson, Bruce (Donna) LePine and the late Dennis LePine. Also survived by 7 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Private family services and interment will be held at St. Mary's Cemetery in Florence, WI.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 9, 2020