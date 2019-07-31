|
Herrick, Marcia F. Passed away peacefully at home on Monday, July 29, 2019 at the age of 59. Loving wife to John and beloved mother to Brian (Katie), Aaron (Danielle) and Tim (Melissa). Dear grandmother to Sophie, Madison and Keith. Also survived by her brother Tom (Susan) and sister Cheryl (John). Further survived by her cousin Diane and aunt Ruth. Memorial visitation at the funeral home on Sunday, August 4 from 11 AM to 1 PM with a memorial service at 1 PM. In lieu of flowers, any memorials in Marcia's name can be made to the Sarcoma Foundation of America.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 31, 2019