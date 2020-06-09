Marcia J. PetzerElkhorn - (née Knee) Petzer passed away at home at the age of 72, on June 5, 2020. Born to George and Helen Knee January 6, 1949. Loving wife to Don Petzer. Mother to Aaron (Laura) Petzer, Darin (Christine) Petzer and Jamie Petzer. Grandmother to 8, and great-grandmother to 7. Further survived by sister-in-law Linda Knee and nephews.Predeceased by her parents George and Helen Knee and Brother John Knee.Visitation will take place at the Funeral Home on Saturday, June 13, 2020 from 9 AM to 11 AM. Funeral service 11 AM.