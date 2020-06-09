Marcia J. Petzer
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Marcia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marcia J. Petzer

Elkhorn - (née Knee) Petzer passed away at home at the age of 72, on June 5, 2020. Born to George and Helen Knee January 6, 1949. Loving wife to Don Petzer. Mother to Aaron (Laura) Petzer, Darin (Christine) Petzer and Jamie Petzer. Grandmother to 8, and great-grandmother to 7. Further survived by sister-in-law Linda Knee and nephews.

Predeceased by her parents George and Helen Knee and Brother John Knee.

Visitation will take place at the Funeral Home on Saturday, June 13, 2020 from 9 AM to 11 AM. Funeral service 11 AM.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved