Marcia Jean Koszuta
New Berlin - (nee Tisdale) Found eternal peace on Thursday, April 16, 2020, age 74. Beloved wife of James F. Koszuta; Cherished mother of Carol (David) Luedtke, Elizabeth (Richard) LaMarche, Amy Payne, James B. (Virginia) Koszuta; Loving grandmother of Randy, Timothy, Cyndi, Dulce, Adam, Virginia, James and Calvin. Survived by siblings Mary (Bob) Bohn, Rudy (Diane) Tisdale, and Elizabeth (Paul) Petroff. Further survived by other dear relatives, many friends and her beloved dog Buddy.
Due to current health restrictions, private services will be held with family. A public memorial service will be held at a later date.
Marcia's family would like to thank the staff of Aurora VNA Zilber Family Hospice for their compassionate care. We would also like to thank Nurse Anna, Chaplin Mike and all the incredible people at Brighton Hospice who helped Marcia in the final days of her life. You are more than essential, you are invaluable.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020