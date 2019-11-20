|
Marcia M. Ristock
Oconomowoc - (Nee Skogen) Formerly of Delafield. Born to Eternal Life on Monday, November 18, 2019 at the age of 88 years. Beloved wife of the late Carl S. Ristock. Loving mother of Nancy (Alan) Batterman, Cari (Andrew) Matter and Thomas Ristock. Proud grandma of Abigail and Ashley (fiancé Brook Hollo) Matter. She is further survived by other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 23 at SHOREHAVEN, 1305 W. Wisconsin Avenue, Oconomowoc, from 9:00 AM until time of Funeral Service at 11:00 AM. Private Interment at Valhalla Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Marcia's name to Shorehaven Foundation, 1305 W. Wisconsin Avenue, Oconomowoc, WI. 53066 or the , PO Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK. 73123 are appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Nov. 20, 2019