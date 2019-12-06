Services
Hartson Funeral Home
11111 West Janesville Road
Hales Corners, WI 53130
(414) 425-9797
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:45 PM
Saint Mary Catholic Faith Community
9520 W Forest Home Ave,
Hales Corners, WI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
4:00 PM
Saint Mary Catholic Faith Community,
9520 W Forest Home Ave
Hales Corners, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marcia Nalewajko
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marcia Nalewajko

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marcia Nalewajko Notice
Marcia Nalewajko

Franklin - Age 66. Passed away peacefully in her home on December 5th surrounded by her adoring family, after a 6-year battle with brain cancer. Beloved wife, best friend and soulmate of Andrew for 46 years. Cherished mother of Kathryn Nalewajko-O'Keefe and (the late) Anthony. Loving grandmother of Nicholas O'Keefe. Further survived by her mother Bernice Zea, brother John (Amy) Zea, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her sisters Cynthia and Christine. She worked in the medical field her entire career for both ProHealth and later Aurora. Her favorite times were poolside with her family. A devout Catholic, she was a member of Saint Mary Catholic Faith Community for over 40 years. Marcia had a smile that lit up the room. Anyone she met will never forget her. A visitation will be held on Friday December 13th at Saint Mary Catholic Faith Community, 9520 W Forest Home Ave, Hales Corners, WI 53130, from 2pm to 3:45pm followed by a funeral mass at 4pm. Donations made in her memory to the Glioblastoma Foundation are appreciated.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marcia's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hartson Funeral Home
Download Now
jsonline