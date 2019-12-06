|
|
Marcia Nalewajko
Franklin - Age 66. Passed away peacefully in her home on December 5th surrounded by her adoring family, after a 6-year battle with brain cancer. Beloved wife, best friend and soulmate of Andrew for 46 years. Cherished mother of Kathryn Nalewajko-O'Keefe and (the late) Anthony. Loving grandmother of Nicholas O'Keefe. Further survived by her mother Bernice Zea, brother John (Amy) Zea, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her sisters Cynthia and Christine. She worked in the medical field her entire career for both ProHealth and later Aurora. Her favorite times were poolside with her family. A devout Catholic, she was a member of Saint Mary Catholic Faith Community for over 40 years. Marcia had a smile that lit up the room. Anyone she met will never forget her. A visitation will be held on Friday December 13th at Saint Mary Catholic Faith Community, 9520 W Forest Home Ave, Hales Corners, WI 53130, from 2pm to 3:45pm followed by a funeral mass at 4pm. Donations made in her memory to the Glioblastoma Foundation are appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019