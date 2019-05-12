Services
Marcine M. "Marcy" Seidl

Marcine M. "Marcy" Seidl Notice
Seidl, Marcine M. "Marcy" (Nee Lipinski) Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on May 3, 2019 at the age of 84. Beloved wife of Eugene for 63 years. Loving mom of Allan (Elisa) Seidl and Juliane (James) Trzcinko. Dear Granny of Alyssa (husband Jared), Nicholas, Natalie and Grayson. Great Grandmother of Arya. Further survived by sister-in-law Linda Seidl, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her siblings Richard (Gloria) Lipinski, Rita (Tom) Lepak, Jerome Seidl and Francis (Barbara) Seidl. Service at Forest Hill Memorial Park, 3301 E Forest Hill Ave, Oak Creek , Monday May 13. 10:30 AM.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 12, 2019
