Marco Kos
Passed away peacefully December 6, 2019 at age 94. Marco is survived by his loving wife Rosemary of 64 years, daughters Christine (Donald) Henze, Cheryl (the late John) Kubacki, son Russell (Aimee) Kos, brother Rudolph Koss, and many loving grandchildren, nieces, nephews and extended family. Marco was a loving father, husband, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend to everyone.
Marco was a veteran of WWII and became a machinist at the City of Milwaukee and MMSD. Marco loved dancing, especially Polka with his wife. Marco and his wife would go to Arizona as snowbirds for 18 years.
A special thank you to the people at Vitas Hospice in Milwaukee for their loving care and support during the final days. Also, the family would like to extend their sincerest gratitude towards Southpointe Healthcare Center.
A service will be held at Wisconsin Memorial Park, Chapel of the Chimes "Main Building" in Brookfield, Wisconsin on Friday, December 13, at 11:00 AM. A visitation will be at Wisconsin Memorial Park 9:00 AM until time of service.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019