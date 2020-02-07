|
Marcyanna L. Ratcliff
"Marcy" (nee Paradowski) Born to Eternal Life on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 age 79 years. Loving mother of Douglas (Patti) Ratcliff and Melissa Lucier, having been preceded in death by a son Gregory. Proud grandma of Carol, Greg Jr. (Nicole), Brandon, Catrina, Dylan and Josephine. Gma of Aden and sister of Faith Paradowski. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Visitation Wednesday, February 12 at ST. STEPHEN'S CATHOLIC CHURCH, 1441 West Oakwood Road from 9-11 am. Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. Entombment St. Adalbert Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020