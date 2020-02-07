Services
Heritage Funeral Home
9200 South 27th Street
Oak Creek, WI 53154
(414) 761-2750
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
ST. STEPHEN'S CATHOLIC CHURCH
1441 West Oakwood Road
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
11:00 AM
ST. STEPHEN'S CATHOLIC CHURCH
1441 West Oakwood Road
Marcyanna L. Ratcliff

Marcyanna L. Ratcliff
Marcyanna L. Ratcliff

"Marcy" (nee Paradowski) Born to Eternal Life on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 age 79 years. Loving mother of Douglas (Patti) Ratcliff and Melissa Lucier, having been preceded in death by a son Gregory. Proud grandma of Carol, Greg Jr. (Nicole), Brandon, Catrina, Dylan and Josephine. Gma of Aden and sister of Faith Paradowski. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation Wednesday, February 12 at ST. STEPHEN'S CATHOLIC CHURCH, 1441 West Oakwood Road from 9-11 am. Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. Entombment St. Adalbert Cemetery.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020
