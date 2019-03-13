Services
Mardene C. Waldhauser

Waldhauser, Mardene C. (Nee Worchel) Passed away peacefully on March 11, 2019 at the age of 79. Loving wife of Norman Waldhauser for almost 61 years. Devoted mother of Sharon Waldhauser and Daniel Waldhauser. Born February 25, 1940 in Neillsville, WI to the late Ewald and Lila Worchel. She is survived by her brother Ardell (Elaine), many nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation will be Friday March 15, 2019 at Queen of Apostles Catholic Church, N35 W23360 Capitol Dr. in Pewaukee, from 10am until Mass of Christian Burial is celebrated at NOON. Private Burial.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 13, 2019
