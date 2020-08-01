Margaret A. Konopka (nee Kucharski)
Born into eternal life on July 15, 2020, at the age of 90 in Greer, SC. Beloved and devoted wife of 70 years to Al, loving mother to only child, Brian and wife Karen. Proud grandmother of Katrina, Lauren and Natalie. Preceded in death by siblings, George (Florence), Ted (Anna), and Ed (Val) and Mary.
Marge was born in Milwaukee, WI and lived there until 8 years ago when she and Al moved to Greer, SC to be near Brian and family.
Marge met her husband Al at a dance at the Eagles Club in Milwaukee. They were married at St. Anthony Parish on September 4, 1949. Following her family's tradition she worked at Louis Allis for a number of years. Marge became the backbone of Konopka TV, a TV and antenna business owned with husband, Al. Together they operated the business for 35 years on Milwaukee's Southside. Marge was also a licensed cosmetologist who enjoyed styling her families hair in her spare time.
Along with spending time with family, Marge enjoyed bowling , playing cards, watching the Brewers, Cubs and Packers. She also volunteered at voting sites for the elections commission and helping her husband with yard work.
Private services were held with immediate family in Greer, SC. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP) foundation a disease Marge suffered with. CurePSP at 1216 Broadway, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10001 or online at psp.org/iwanttohelp/ways-to-give/
.