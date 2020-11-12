1/1
Margaret A. "Peg" Schommer
1937 - 2020
{ "" }
Margaret A. "Peg" Schommer

Margaret A. "Peg" Schommer (nee Duntley) found peace on November 11, 2020, at the age of 83. Peg was preceded in death by her husband, William "Bill" E. Schommer.

Peg will be lovingly missed by daughter Julie (Daniel) Leis, son Douglas, grandchildren Nicole (Bobby) Winter, Ryan Leis and Taylor Leis. She'll be further remembered by other relatives and friends.

A graveside service will be held on November 17, 2020 at 1:30PM at Wisconsin Memorial Park, 13235 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield. Those unable to attend, wear red to remember her. We look forward to a Celebration of Life for Peg next summer.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer's Association, the Wisconsin Humane Society, or St. Eugene's Congregation are appreciated.

See https://www.feerickfuneralhome.com/ for full obituary.




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 12 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
17
Graveside service
01:30 PM
Wisconsin Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Feerick Funeral Home - Shorewood
2025 East Capitol Drive
Shorewood, WI 53211
(414) 962-8383
