Margaret A. Spuehler-DuPrey
Milwaukee - Margaret passed away on November 12th at 7:43 pm at age 80 and is now with our dear father in heaven. She was the loving wife of Richard L. DuPrey and they had been together for over 34 wonderful years. She was surrounded by her family and in her final moments she was at peace as she took her final breath. Margaret will be terribly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Gathering at Krause Funeral Home Brookfield location on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 from 1-2:45pm. Memorial Service at 3pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated in Margret's name to Milwaukee Rescue Mission.
Margaret graduated from Mary Crest College in Davenport Iowa. She spent three years in the convent before deciding to come to Milwaukee. She then became a High School English Teacher for MPS at both North Division and Marshall High School. During that time of 34 years, she had gotten her master's degree in education. Even after her retirement she continued to be an inspirational force that had changed many lives for the better.
Margaret,
You've been a blessing from God as a wife, mother and grandmother and will forever be in our hearts.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 21 to Nov. 28, 2019