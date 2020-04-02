|
Margaret "Margo" Abigail Haig
Glendale, WI - Nee Fischer Our hearts are broken now that Margo is gone. Born in Milwaukee in 1935 to Carol (nee Enright) and George Fischer. Mom passed away on March 30, 2020 of heart disease. A graduate of Holy Angels Academy, St. Joseph Hospital School of X-ray Technology and MATC. Mom married Jerry Haig in June 1956 at St. Sebastian Church. They had seven children: Susan, Andy (Brigit Jensen), Barb (Dan Schley), Laurie (Mark Huber), Tom, Dan (Zoe Krylova) and John 'Bagus' (Sissy Loegler). She will be fondly remembered as Nanna by her grandchildren Patrick and Tim Schley, Molly and William Haig, Kelly and Megan Huber, Tashi and Tristan Haig, and Tucker Haig. Special "mom" to Mary Schmitt Boyer, Denise Kurdziel Holder and Brian Erlichman, as well as countless others who walked in the door.
When a dear friend gave Mom a plaque that read "OK, How Many Tonight?" she proudly hung it in the kitchen where vats of chili, dozens of cookies, and endless plates of pizza graced the table for all. In her spare time, Mom volunteered for everything: Girl Scout/Cub Scout leader, multiple St. Monica Parish committees, forensics coach, Nicolet High School parent booster club, St. Francis Children's Center board, and Pabst Mansion docent. She was a dedicated Milwaukee Christ Child Society member for 55 years, having received the Red Shoe Service Award and serving twice as president. Margo also worked as Milwaukee Press Club Executive Director and co-owned Haig and Haig Meeting Planners. After testing the waters by taking us out of school for a month during the 1974 gas crisis to drive out west in the station wagon, Mom and Dad traveled throughout the world. We'll miss Mom's zest for life, spirit of adventure, and watercolor bugs - but maybe not all the bells.
A private service was held this week, and a large Margo-approved life celebration is anticipated this summer. Memorials to Christ Child Society and St. Francis Children's Center appreciated. Special thanks to Dr. Marc Rasansky.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 2 to Apr. 5, 2020