Greenfield - Margaret Ann Coleman,(nee O'Malley) Born into Eternal Life on March 1, 2020, at the age of 93. Preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Bradley and son Dennis. Loving mother of Gregory (Sandy), Terrance (Julie), Colleen (Eric) Kott, Brian (Cindy), Mary Ellen (Jim) Charnetski, Kathleen (Vernon) Doonan, Kevin (Donna), and Elizabeth (Allan) Hafemann. Grandmother of 17 and Great-grandmother 18. Fond sister of the late Pat O'Malley, Mike O'Malley, Alice O'Malley, Helen Ryan, and Alec O'Malley.

Visitation at Max Sass Funeral Home, Greenridge Chapel, Wednesday, March 4, 4-7 PM with a 6:30 PM vigil. Mass of Christian Burial Thursday, March 5, at ST. ALPHONSUS Catholic Church (6060 W. Loomis Rd.), at 11 AM. PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH. Interment Mt. Olivet. In lieu of flowers memorials appreciated to Aurora at Home Zilber Family Hospice.

There was nothing more important to Margaret than her family and she devoted her life to helping them grow and prosper.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 2 to Mar. 4, 2020
