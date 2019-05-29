Kezman, Margaret Ann "Margie" (Nee Purpero) Found peace while at her home surrounded by family, on Saturday, May 25, 2019, at the age of 57. For almost 32 years, devoted wife of Tim. Loving mother of Steven (Krista) Kezman and Jennifer (Daniel) Mares. Proud grandma of Elle, Benjamin, and those yet to come. Sister of Catherine (Phil) Roszak, Susan (Mike) Oszuscik, Phillip (Suzanne) Purpero, Mary (John) Nordstrom, Christina Purpero (Glenn Michael). Godmother of Tom, Stacy, Zac, and Joe. Forever cherished by many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. Visitation at the Funeral Home on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, from 4-7PM. Vigil service at 7PM. Additional visitation at ST. ALPHONSUS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 6060 W. Loomis Rd. Greendale, on Thursday, May 30, 2019, from 10-10:30AM. Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30AM. Burial at Arlington Park Cemetery. In lieu of gifts, memorials to Make A Wish of Wisconsin are appreciated. A special thank you to Dr. Yee Chung Cheng and the phenomenal staff at Froedtert Medical Center. Margie's fight is over, as she now rests in peace. Forever selfless, she lived to make others happy. Her endless love of family and friends will be an inspiration for all who follow.



