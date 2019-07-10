|
Larson, Margaret Ann (Nee Donegan)Passed away peacefully in her sleep early Sunday morning, July 7th, 2019. Peggy was married to Lee for 63 years. Together they had four children; Patricia, Laurie, Lee Jr., and Terri, five grandchildren; Christopher, Kira, Joshua, Jason and Brenna and two great-grandchildren; Jack and Annabelle. A short visitation will be held on Friday, July 12th 2019 from 1pm to 1:30pm and funeral service celebrating her life from 1:30pm to 2:00pm at Forest Home Cemetery Chapel, 2405 West Forest Home Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53215. Burial to follow directly after service.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 10, 2019