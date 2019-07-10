Services
Heritage Funeral Home
16880 West National Avenue
New Berlin, WI 53151
(262) 901-1140
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
1:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Forest Home Cemetery Chapel
2405 West Forest Home Ave
Milwaukee, WI
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
1:30 PM - 2:00 PM
Forest Home Cemetery Chapel
2405 West Forest Home Ave
Milwaukee, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Larson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Ann Larson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret Ann Larson Notice
Larson, Margaret Ann (Nee Donegan)Passed away peacefully in her sleep early Sunday morning, July 7th, 2019. Peggy was married to Lee for 63 years. Together they had four children; Patricia, Laurie, Lee Jr., and Terri, five grandchildren; Christopher, Kira, Joshua, Jason and Brenna and two great-grandchildren; Jack and Annabelle. A short visitation will be held on Friday, July 12th 2019 from 1pm to 1:30pm and funeral service celebrating her life from 1:30pm to 2:00pm at Forest Home Cemetery Chapel, 2405 West Forest Home Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53215. Burial to follow directly after service.

logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Heritage Funeral Home
Download Now
jsonline