Margaret Ann "Peg" Moeschberger
Of Milwaukee. Born to Life August 5, 1923 in Hudson, OH. Born to Eternal Life November 11, 2019 in Mequon, WI. Preceded in death by her loving husbands Glenn Moeschberger and Richard Knotts, son Craig (Joan) Moeschberger, and her brother John (the late Minerva) Walbeck. Dear mother of Kathy (Chuck Elliott), Tom (Patty Bradford), and John (Mariann) Moeschberger. Loving grandmother of Michael (Natalie), Tommy (Allison), Johnny (fiancé Noble) and Julie Moeschberger; and Mike and Sally Bradford. Special great-grammy of Mackenzie, Claire and John Moeschberger. Fond aunt of Judy Siebert and the late Jack Walbeck. Also survived by other relatives and friends. Peg loved the outdoors and was an avid golfer. Many thanks to the Willowbrook Place staff and Vitas Hospice for the loving care provided to Peg.
Memorial Service Wednesday, November 20, 3:30 PM at Willowbrook Place, 205 Green Bay Rd., Thiensville, WI. Private inurnment in Oakwood Cemetery in Cuyahoga Falls, OH. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Pancreatic cancer research would be appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 13 to Nov. 17, 2019