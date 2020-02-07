|
|
Sister Margaret Ann Recker,OSF
Milwaukee - Sister Margaret Ann Recker was born to Eternal Life Feb. 6, 2020, age 92. Survivors include the Sisters of St. Francis of Assisi with whom she shared life for 73 years; brothers, Charles (Ann) and Donald (Joan) Recker; sisters, Mary Jane Reichenauer, Helen Hawker, Velma (John) Krapfl, and Karol Koch; and sisters-in-law, Eileen, Mildred and Maureen Recker. Funeral services will be held at St. Francis Convent, San Damiano Center, 3221 S. Lake Dr., Saint Francis Wis.) Thurs., Feb. 13: Welcome and Visitation, 8:30 AM; Morning Prayer, 9:30 AM; Time of Remembering, 9:40 AM; Mass of Christian Burial, 10:00 AM, followed by burial at Holy Sepulcher Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Sisters of St. Francis of Assisi Memorial Fund would be appreciated
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 7 to Feb. 12, 2020