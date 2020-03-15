|
Margaret Ann Staff
(Nee Kinniburgh) February 19, 2020, age 72. Best friend and beloved wife for 40 years of Marc Staff, who preceded her in death on December 24, 2019. Sister of Murray (the late Joan) Kinniburgh. Sister-in-law of Christopher (Paula) Staff and Marcia (Felice) Manzi. Further survived by several nieces and nephews.
Margaret was born in Timmins, Ontario, Canada to Betty (Anderson) and James Kinniburgh. Margaret received her nursing training in Ottawa, Ontario and subsequently worked in Labrador City, Labrador/Newfoundland, Perth, Australia, and London Ontario. She travelled extensively prior to and during her marriage to the love of her life, Marc.
Margaret has now found peace and comfort. She will be missed by all, especially her Canadian family.
Margaret will be privately laid to rest.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 15, 2020