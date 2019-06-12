|
|
Stewart, Margaret Ann "Maggie" Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Monday, June 10, 2019 at the age of 27. Loving daughter to Bob and Julie. Beloved sister to Jenna (Adam), Amy (Shawn) and Jack. Dear aunt to Noah and Eli. Also survived by her grandparents Jack and Mary Puetz. Further survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins , her DNR co-workers and friends. Preceded in death by her grandparents Jack and Elsie Stewart, Maxine Eilers and her aunt Jan Stewart. Maggie was a loving, selfless soul and stayed strong for us all. Our bird nerd can now fly free. Memorial visitation on Tuesday, June 18 at Divine Mercy Parish (800 Marquette Ave, South Milwaukee) from 9 AM to 12 PM with Mass of Christian Burial at 12 PM. Interment Holy Sepulcher Cemetery. The family wishes to thank Dr. Jennifer Connelly and her staff as well as her hospice nurse Megan for their wonderful care.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 12, 2019