Margaret Ann Strobel
1923 - 2020
Margaret Ann Strobel

Bloomington, MN - With sadness we announce the peaceful passing of Margaret A. Strobel (nee, Leisy) on May 23rd in Bloomington, MN, where she has lived for past 3 ½ years. Born July 25, 1923, Margaret would have turned 97 this year. Preceded in death by husband, Eddie, sisters Katherine & Charlotte. Survived by sister, Ardeane, sons, John (Chris), Roger (Barb), & grandson Ben (Paige). Born on a farm in Wisner, NE, moved to Ft. Lauderdale, FL in the early to mid 1930's then moved and settled in Milwaukee area, WI where she married & raised her family.

Margaret enjoyed travel throughout her life, especially to Florida, New Hampshire, and western US. Her work life included Fanny Farmer, First WI National Bank, and finally Wauwatosa school food service. She will be fondly remembered for her endless volunteer work, with Wauwatosa Presbyterian Church, Milwaukee Public television and as a decorated blood donor, to name a few.

She was a friend to many, exhibiting her endless smile, humor and skills as a card shark. Margaret had an unstoppable attitude and enduring strength. She was a wonderful example of how you should never stop moving.

Private family memorial.

Condolences www.washburn-mcreavy.com.




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 27 to May 31, 2020.
