Margaret (Peg) Ann Sullivan



On Sunday, August 16, 2020 Margaret (Peg) Ann Sullivan (nee Rickert), loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother passed away at the age of 87.



Margaret was preceded in death by her mother, father, her 1st husband Daniel C Sullivan and her son, Paul F (Kris) Sullivan.



She is survived by her loving husband, William Chilvers, son, Daniel C Sullivan, daughter, Anne (James) Wesner, grandson, Nathan (Rachel) Sullivan, granddaughter, Colleen (Ian) Sylvester, great grandson, Keegan Sullivan, great granddaughters, Lizzy and Erin Sylvester and many loving relatives and friends.



Margaret was born on July 29, 1933 in Milwaukee, WI to Paul & Marie (Hirshboeck) Rickert. Attended St Roberts, Holy Angels and Marquette University. She was married to Daniel Sullivan for 52 years. She then met Bill in their golden years where they shared love of music, meals and laughter. She battled Alzheimer's with great strength and courage.



Peg lived in the Milwaukee area for many years before retiring to Neshkoro, WI and finally Green Valley, AZ. She loved life on the lake and desert. Peg was an accomplished quilter, a devout Catholic, a chocoholic and kept her home in "comfortable disarray."



Thank you to all the skilled caregivers at The Villa's of Green Valley and Arista Hospice.



Please join us for a Celebration of Life on Saturday, September 26th at Birch, 6610 W North Av, Wauwatosa between 1:00pm - and 4:00pm. At 2:00pm a memorial will be held. The venue has generous outdoor and indoor space available.



Please consider a donation to the Alzheimer's Association









