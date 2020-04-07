|
|
Margaret Anne McLean Guenther
Milwaukee, WI - Died peacefully at her home at the age of 94 on Friday, April 3, 2020. She was born on December 5, 1925 to Raymond and Dorothea Jones (Nee Lamb) in San Leandro, CA. Loving wife of Robert Joseph Guenther, for 62 years, married November 26, 1948. Loving mother of Janet (Bradley) Smith of Eau Claire, Barbara (Thomas) Jenkins of Waukesha and William (Sharon) Guenther of Apple Valley, MN. Proud grandmother of Jeremy (Tessa Jilot) Jenkins, Daniel (Courtney) Jenkins, Kathryn Jenkins, Amy (Ryan) Burgess and Rebecca Guenther and great grandmother of Rowan Jenkins. Preceded in death by her parents, husband, brother Raymond Jones, sister Dorothea Thomas, and grandson Gregory Jenkins. Further survived by nieces, nephews and friends.
The family would like to thank Mom's caregivers from Home Instead Senior Care, especially Quinn, Veronica and Erin, and Horizon Hospice for their loving compassion in her final months.
Memorial gifts may be directed to the . Margie had a soft spot in her heart for the Make-a-Wish Foundation.
A celebration of Margie's life will be held at a later date at Alexian Village, Milwaukee when it is safe for family and friends to gather. Please see Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home website for full obituary. www.schmidtandbartelt.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020