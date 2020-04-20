Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Vishnevsky
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Anne Vishnevsky

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret Anne Vishnevsky Notice
Margaret Anne Vishnevsky

Margaret Vishnevsky passed away in the loving arms of her son, Robert Byrd, on April 18, 2020, at age 88.

A graduated of NMU, Margaret was a devoted sports fan, with a special fondness for college basketball. Her appreciation for music led her to become a teacher. Margaret took an intense interest in politics. She held a strong conviction for civil rights, participating in the Milwaukee marches of the 1960s.

"Corky", as she was known to friends, will be missed by many. In addition to Robert, Margaret is survived by three daughters - Anastasia, Maria, and Nathania Vishnevsky; by stepsons, Joe and Jim Clark; and by her beloved grandchildren, Xylia and Nico.

Special thanks to Charity Yoder, the staff of St. Camillus, and especially dear "Saint Robert", who cared for Margaret so devotedly during her long battle with dementia.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 20 to Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline