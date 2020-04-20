|
Margaret Anne Vishnevsky
Margaret Vishnevsky passed away in the loving arms of her son, Robert Byrd, on April 18, 2020, at age 88.
A graduated of NMU, Margaret was a devoted sports fan, with a special fondness for college basketball. Her appreciation for music led her to become a teacher. Margaret took an intense interest in politics. She held a strong conviction for civil rights, participating in the Milwaukee marches of the 1960s.
"Corky", as she was known to friends, will be missed by many. In addition to Robert, Margaret is survived by three daughters - Anastasia, Maria, and Nathania Vishnevsky; by stepsons, Joe and Jim Clark; and by her beloved grandchildren, Xylia and Nico.
Special thanks to Charity Yoder, the staff of St. Camillus, and especially dear "Saint Robert", who cared for Margaret so devotedly during her long battle with dementia.
