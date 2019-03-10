|
|
Bartlett, Margaret (Nee Bergwall) Margaret Louise "Peggy" Bartlett (Nee Bergwall) died peacefully while listening to Puccini's One Fine Day with daughter Margaret Ann on March 5, 2019. She was with us for 94 years. Peggy, wife of Cletus Hasslinger (deceased) and Harvey Bartlett (deceased) is survived by her children with Cletus; Mary Weber of Door County, Mark Hasslinger of Oconomowoc, Michael (Gayle) Hasslinger of Waukesha, Cletus Hasslinger of Milwaukee, Margaret Kleis Wittkopp of Plymouth, Monica Hasslinger of Hartland, Elaine Hasslinger of Glendale, Therese Bublitz of Clinton, WA, David (Carol) Hasslinger of Pawtucket, RI, Bernadette Hasslinger of Syosset, NY, Elizabeth Hasslinger (Michael) of Wenatchee, WA and Bridgette (Leonard III) Crego of Glendale. Peggy is further survived by 29 grandchildren and great grandchildren and her sister, Charlotte Planer of Arizona. Peggy was preceded in death by granddaughter, Ann Marie Kleis and grandson, Terrence Weber. Peggy was devoted to her Catholic Faith and the Schoenstatt Movement. She also left us her many works of art and shared her love of art with her children and with the students and teachers she served as a teacher's aide. In her last days, recordings of Luciano Pavarotti and Leontyne Price were brought to Peggy. Upon first hearing their voices, and after several days of being unable to speak, Peggy, in a clear voice, said, "We're living high in the sky now. I'll swing with it long as I can." SERVICES: Friday, MARCH 15: Vigil Service at Wittkopp Funeral and Cremation, 123 South Street, PLYMOUTH WI. Family and friends may gather from 4:30 PM until the time of a 7 PM Vigil with Rev. Philip Reifenberg. Saturday, MARCH 16: A Mass of Christian Burial preceded by a Gathering of Friends and Family will be held at St. Charles Catholic Church in HARTLAND. Please gather from 9:30 AM until the time of Mass at 11 AM. Interment to follow at St. Charles Cemetery on Hill Street. In lieu of flowers, memorials directed to Maryknoll Missionaries, the Schoenstatt Movement, St. Charles Catholic Church or the would be appreciated. Peggy's children and friends want to express our heartfelt gratitude to the staff of Kindred Hearts Assisted Living, Plymouth and to Nicholas Hospice, Sheboygan, for their kindness and diligence in caring for Peggy. Condolences and stories of Peggy may be expressed online at www.wittkoppfcs.com and JS Legacy.com. Wittkopp Funeral and Cremation Service (920) 449-5455
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 10, 2019