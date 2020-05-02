Margaret C. Dubnicka



Menomonee Falls - (nee Frank) Born to Eternal Life April 30, 2020 surrounded by her family at the age of 93. Beloved wife of the Late Stanley. Dear mother of Thomas (Sue), William (Sue), Jayne (Michael) Koel and John. Proud grandma, great grandma and great great grandma of many. Loving sister of Mildred Wierl and Shirley Fitzgerald. Further survived by her daughter-in-law Kay, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her Son Michael and granddaughter Morgan. Memorial Service for Margaret will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial donations to Good Shepherd Catholic Church Menomonee Falls or your local community food pantry.













To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store