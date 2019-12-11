Services
Harder Funeral Service Inc
18700 West Capitol Drive
Brookfield, WI 53045
(262) 781-8350
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Harder Funeral Service Inc
18700 West Capitol Drive
Brookfield, WI 53045
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
4:00 PM
Harder Funeral Service Inc
18700 West Capitol Drive
Brookfield, WI 53045
Margaret C. Hierlmeier Notice
Margaret C. Hierlmeier

Brookfield - (Nee Fuhr) Born to Eternal Life on December 8, 2019. Loving mother of Keith (Diana) and Bruce (Kimberly) Hierlmeier. Further survived by other family and friends.

Visitation at the Funeral Home on Friday, December 13 from 4:00 PM, until the time of Funeral Service at 6:00 PM. Private burial at Graceland Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to Wisconsin Lutheran Child and Family Service or Mt. Lebanon Lutheran Church are appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019
