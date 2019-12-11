|
Margaret C. Hierlmeier
Brookfield - (Nee Fuhr) Born to Eternal Life on December 8, 2019. Loving mother of Keith (Diana) and Bruce (Kimberly) Hierlmeier. Further survived by other family and friends.
Visitation at the Funeral Home on Friday, December 13 from 4:00 PM, until the time of Funeral Service at 6:00 PM. Private burial at Graceland Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to Wisconsin Lutheran Child and Family Service or Mt. Lebanon Lutheran Church are appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019