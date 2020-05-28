Margaret Clara NovakPassed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at the remarkable age of one hundred and one and a HALF. Born on September 2, 1918. Reunited with her loving husband William Novak since 1952, mother of Betty Novak. Preceded in death by her parents Fred and Anne (nee Eckel) Brandt, siblings Magdalene, Mary, Fred, Sr. Avila (Josephine) SSND, Jerome and Irene.She will be remembered and missed by many good friends and relatives, great and great-great nieces and nephews. Margaret graduated from Arcadia High School in 1936. She came to Milwaukee in 1941 to find jobs with her mom and sisters and Margaret never left.Margaret was a member of Mother of Good Counsel Parish and Christian Women Society since 1952. She volunteered in the school with the girl scouts and the school library for many years. The last six years were spent at St. Anne's Salvatorian campus where every staff member and department were outstanding to Margaret. The attention, compassionate care and just talking to her cannot be measured. They will be glad the concerned daughter has left the building. It will be gloomy at St. Anne's Salvatorian campus for awhile without her. That's what happens when the sunshine goes away.Private family services were held, a celebration of Margaret's life will be held at a later date. If so desired memorials to Mother of Good Counsel-Keep It Cool Campaign (new AC unit) appreciated.