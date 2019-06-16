|
|
Drescher, Margaret "Peggy" (nee McKenna) Entered into the Fullness of Eternal Life on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at the age of 98. Beloved wife of the late James G. Drescher. Loving mother of Son Jim (Ardith) Drescher Jr (4 Children, 11 Grandchildren and 12 Great Grandchildren ), Daughter Kathy Drescher, and Son Michael Drescher, as well as Grandson Griffin Drescher & Granddaughter Beth Palmer. Peggy is further survived and sadly missed by other dear, dear relatives and friends in Wisconsin, New Jersey and Florida. "PEGGY" We lost this Artful Brash Beautiful Soul today 2 months shy of 99...her final days were filled w love, white sage, Ava Maria (blaring), Rosaries adorned like a Shrine, her Children & Grandchildren , a unison of Care Givers & Hospice Angels whom all have genuinely cared for this " Jersey Girl". It is with deep gratitude for how blessed we are that we offer thanks to all of you for your prayers. Peggy passed in wonderful peace and just as beautiful as she has always been everyday of her life. Our family would like to also extend a very heartfelt "THANK YOU" to Meadowmere, Cheryl & Mary; and Heartland Hospice and Homecare, Karen & Jackie, for their genuine compassionate love and care. A Service honoring Peggy's beautiful life will take place on Saturday, July 6th, at 11:00 am at Resurrection Cemetery Mausoleum, 9400 W. Donges Bay Road, Mequon. Family will greet friends at a gathering following the service. Memorials in Peggy's name may be made to Heartland Hospice and Homecare, 1233 N. Mayfair Road, Suite 100, Milwaukee, WI 53226. ( heartlandhospice.com)
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 16, 2019