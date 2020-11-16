1/
Margaret E. Casagrande
(nee Passamani) Went to join her beloved husband Richard "Ricky" Casagrande on Sunday, November 15, 2020, age 99 years. Cherished mom of Donna Lee and loving mother-in-law of Greg Lee. Proud grandmother of Ryan (Rebecca) Lee and the late Christa Lee. Dear great-grandmother of Lenisa, Sydney, Gabrielle, Roc and Kennedy; Isabella, Remmington, Thaelia, Byron and Paxton. Specialgreat-great-grandma of Adrian, Scarlett, Jace and Aziah.. Further survived by loving nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

Margaret was an accomplished seamstress and furrier, gifted artist, renowned Italian cook and baker. She loved to dance and to travel with her husband. A heartfelt thank you to Michelle, Susan, Rosey and Amy with Comfort Keepers for the loving and tender care given to Margaret.

Visitation on Tuesday, November 24, 9:30-11:00 AM at The Church of the Immaculate Conception, 1023 R. Russell Ave., Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM. Private entombment Mt. Olivet Cemetery.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 16 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Visitation
09:30 - 11:00 AM
The Church of the Immaculate Conception
NOV
24
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
The Church of the Immaculate Conception
Funeral services provided by
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Homes
3275 South Howell Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53207
(414) 483-2322
