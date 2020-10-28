Margaret E. MyszewskiMilwaukee - (nee Maier) Born to eternal life on Saturday, October 24, 2020, age 79 years. Beloved wife for 57 years of John M. Myszewski. Loving mother of John F. (Ginny), Michael (Kim) and Mark Myszewski. Very special grandmother of Alyssa and Olivia; Tyler (Bri); Matthew (Kelsa), Emily and John. Dearest sister of Mary (Matt) Kitkowski and the late Dennis (Janice) Maier. Dear sister-in-law of Tom (Helen) and Jerry Myszewski. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other family and friends.Margaret was a retired X-Ray Technician from St. Francis Hospital and the former Medical Surgical Clinic and was a proud and active alum of St. Mary's Academy, class of 1959. She enjoyed baking, cooking and spending time upnorth in Wabeno on Trump Lake.Visitation at the Funeral Home on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, 5:00-7:00 PM, prayer service 7:00 PM. Additional visitation on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, 11:00 AM- 12 Noon at St. Veronica Church, 4001 S. Whitnall Ave. Mass of Christian Burial at 12 Noon. Private inurnment Holy Trinity Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to St. Veronica Church or for masses.