Margaret E. Reynolds(nee Ringstad) was born in Chicago on June 16, 1925. She passed away August 4, 2020 at the age of 95 years. Margaret moved to WIlliams Bay, Wisconsin for her formative years. She graduated from Williams Bay High School in 1943. She married her high school sweetheart, Henry, the summer after graduation. She spent the rest of her life as the loving mother of Rick (Doreen), John (Cyndie), and the late Steven. Proud grandmother of 7 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Further survived by other relatives and friends.Visitation will be Friday, August 14, 2020 from 4:00PM-6:00PM. Private interment at Forest Hill Memorial Park.