|
|
Margaret F. Kastelic
West Milwaukee - (nee Knackert) Passed away November 29, 2019, age 94 years. Beloved wife of the late Edward for 60 years. Dear mom of Ronald (Linda), Cary, Brian (Mary) Kastelic and Judy (Wayne) Westphal. Cherished grandma of Michelle (John), Jeffrey (Rachel), Wendy, Anna (Timothy) and Sarah. Greatest great-grandma of Ashley, Logan, Alaina, Ryan Belle, Rayne, Olivia. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Visitation at Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home - West Allis, Friday, December 6, 2019 4PM - 7PM. Mass of Resurrection Saturday December 7, 2019 at St. Florian Church 1233 S. 45th St. (please meet at church) at 10AM. Interment St. Matthias Cemetery. Margaret was a Cook at St. Florian Grade School for over 25 years. Thank you to all who helped and visited our mom.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Dec. 4, 2019