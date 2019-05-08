|
Robertson, Margaret F. passed away on April 29, 2019 at the age of 91. Born in Berlin, Wisconsin on July 18, 1927, she was the daughter of John and Jeanette Rasmussen, early settlers of Elm Grove, WI. Wife of George and mother of John, Cynthia (Thomas) Price, Christine (Ralph) Druecke and Thomas (Bea-Ida). Further survived by 4 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Margaret was a graduate of Wauwatosa East High School. She attended Mount Mary College where she graduated with a degree in Home Economics. After college she taught school in Elkhorn, WI where she met George. She and George then married on August 2nd, 1952 at St. Edmunds Episcopal Church, Elm Grove, WI. They made their home in Brookfield where they raised their four children. Margaret continued teaching as a legendary substitute teacher in the Brookfield school system. Margaret's life-long passion was as an equestrian of American Saddlebred horses. Visitation will be held at Becker Ritter Funeral Home, 14075 W North Ave, Brookfield, WI on Monday May 13, 2019 at 3:00 PM. Celebration of life to follow at 5:00 PM. If desired, send memorials to American Saddlebred Museum (www.asbmuseum.org) or .
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 8, 2019