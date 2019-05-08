Services
BECKER RITTER FUNERAL HOME
14075 W. North Ave.
Brookfield, WI 53005
262-782-5330
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Robertson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret F. Robertson

Notice Condolences Flowers

Margaret F. Robertson Notice
Robertson, Margaret F. passed away on April 29, 2019 at the age of 91. Born in Berlin, Wisconsin on July 18, 1927, she was the daughter of John and Jeanette Rasmussen, early settlers of Elm Grove, WI. Wife of George and mother of John, Cynthia (Thomas) Price, Christine (Ralph) Druecke and Thomas (Bea-Ida). Further survived by 4 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Margaret was a graduate of Wauwatosa East High School. She attended Mount Mary College where she graduated with a degree in Home Economics. After college she taught school in Elkhorn, WI where she met George. She and George then married on August 2nd, 1952 at St. Edmunds Episcopal Church, Elm Grove, WI. They made their home in Brookfield where they raised their four children. Margaret continued teaching as a legendary substitute teacher in the Brookfield school system. Margaret's life-long passion was as an equestrian of American Saddlebred horses. Visitation will be held at Becker Ritter Funeral Home, 14075 W North Ave, Brookfield, WI on Monday May 13, 2019 at 3:00 PM. Celebration of life to follow at 5:00 PM. If desired, send memorials to American Saddlebred Museum (www.asbmuseum.org) or .
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now