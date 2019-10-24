|
Margaret (nee Doyle) Fitzpatrick
Age 97. Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, October 23, 2019. Preceded in death by her husband, James; son, Michael, and grandson, Robert. Loving mother of James (Kathleen), Thomas (Linda), Robert (Christine), John, Mary, Margaret (Thomas) Salopek, Kathleen (Chris) Pickering, and David. Loving grandmother to 21 grandchildren and 32 great-grandchildren. Longtime resident of Hales Corners (over 40 years). Visitation at St. John the Evangelist, 8500 W. Cold Spring Road, Greenfield on Tuesday, Oct. 29th from 9:30 - 11:15 AM. Funeral Mass 11:30 AM.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 24 to Oct. 27, 2019