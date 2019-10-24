Services
Hartson Funeral Home
11111 West Janesville Road
Hales Corners, WI 53130
(414) 425-9797
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:15 AM
St. John the Evangelist
8500 W. Cold Spring Road
Greenfield, WI
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
11:30 AM
St. John the Evangelist
8500 W. Cold Spring Road
Greenfield, WI
Margaret (Doyle) Fitzpatrick

Margaret (Doyle) Fitzpatrick Notice
Margaret (nee Doyle) Fitzpatrick

Age 97. Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, October 23, 2019. Preceded in death by her husband, James; son, Michael, and grandson, Robert. Loving mother of James (Kathleen), Thomas (Linda), Robert (Christine), John, Mary, Margaret (Thomas) Salopek, Kathleen (Chris) Pickering, and David. Loving grandmother to 21 grandchildren and 32 great-grandchildren. Longtime resident of Hales Corners (over 40 years). Visitation at St. John the Evangelist, 8500 W. Cold Spring Road, Greenfield on Tuesday, Oct. 29th from 9:30 - 11:15 AM. Funeral Mass 11:30 AM.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 24 to Oct. 27, 2019
jsonline