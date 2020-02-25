Services
Christ King Congregation
2604 N Swan Blvd
Milwaukee, WI 53226
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
CHRIST KING CATHOLIC CHURCH
2604 N. Swan Blvd.,
Wauwatosa, WI
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
11:30 AM
CHRIST KING CATHOLIC CHURCH
2604 N. Swan Blvd.
Wauwatosa, WI
Margaret H. Guszkowski

Margaret H. Guszkowski Notice
Margaret H. Guszkowski

Born to eternal life February 21, 2020 at the age of 95. Margie is reunited with her husband Norb and her son Greg and daughter Gail and brother Neil. Beloved mother of Greg (Patty), Gary (Lori), Glen (Nancy), Gail. Also survived by her grandchildren Andrea (Dave), Alan (Kari), Ted, Daniel, Sarah (Steven), Joe, Kevin and great-grandson Ignatius. We are grateful to the staff at Bright Care LLC for their kindness and loving care.

Visitation Mon., March 2, 2020 at CHRIST KING CATHOLIC CHURCH, 2604 N. Swan Blvd., Wauwatosa, from 10 AM until Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 AM. Private Interment. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Guszkowski Scholarship at St. Thomas More High School, 2601 E. Morgan Ave. Milwaukee, would be appreciated.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020
