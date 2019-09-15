Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hyatt Regency
Downtown Milwaukee, WI
(nee Carlson) Of Milwaukee. Peacefully passed on September 6th, 2019, at the age of 75. Maggie was born in Dayton, Ohio and adopted by Clifford and Elizabeth (Bessie) Carlson. Maggie's love of travel brought her to every corner of the planet. As a long-time owner of Maggie's Travel Shoppe, Travel Tech, and a co-founder of TEMPO Milwaukee, she was local pioneer for women in business. Maggie is survived by her loving husband, David Robinson, whom she met while owning and operating Sign Great House & Cottages outside of Montego Bay, Jamaica. She is further survived by her son Christopher Haworth, stepchildren Zandrine Robinson & Zion Robinson, and grandchildren Levi Silveira, Reagan Drescher, & Penelope Haworth.

An informal celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, September 28th from 5:00pm to 8:00pm atop the Hyatt Regency-Downtown Milwaukee in the former Polaris space on the 21st floor.

In lieu of flowers or charitable donations, a GoFundMe has been established to assist with final expenses and vocational support for David: www.gofundme.com/maggie-haworth-robinson-memorial-fund

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 15, 2019
