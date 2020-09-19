Margaret I. Krahn
(Nee Plugradt), Passed away September 18, 2020, age 85. Beloved wife of the late James Krahn. Dear mother of Deborah (Michael) Tesch, Mary Lyn (Kevin) McGarry, Jenean (Donald) Pritzkow, Jeffrey (Pamela) Krahn, Lisa (William) Bregant, Beth Duff and Timothy (Amy) Krahn. Also survived by brothers, sisters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.
Memorial Gathering Saturday September 26, from 10-11 AM at MOTHER OF PERPETUAL HELP CATHOLIC CHURCH, 1121 S. 116th St., West Allis, with Memorial Mass at 11 AM.