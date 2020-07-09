1/1
Margaret I. Kuehn
Wind Lake - (nee Berlin) Passed to Eternal Life Tuesday, July 7, 2020, age 72 years. Beloved wife of the late Raymond J. Dear mother of Raymond W. (Ellen) Kuehn, Stephanie Kuehn, Heather (Eddie) Duncan and the late Michael John Kuehn. Loving grandmother of Tamarah Kuehn, Kenneth and Anthony Duncan and Michael and Raymond R. Kuehn. Daughter of the late William Berlin and the late Martha Jopke. Cherished sister of Arthur (Susan) Berlin, Ramona (Reese) Ofstie, Donald (Sharon) Berlin, Barbara (the late Fred) Kamp and the late William Berlin Jr. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Visitation Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home - Muskego 4PM until time of Funeral Service at 6PM. Private Mass of Christian Burial at St. Clare Catholic Church. Interment St. Thomas Aquinas Cemetery - Waterford. Retired employee of the Muskego - Norway School District. Longtime member of St. Clare Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family to be distributed to Margaret's favorite charities appreciated.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jul. 9 to Jul. 12, 2020.
