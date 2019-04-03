Wheeler, Margaret I (Nee Pipoly) At age 92, Margaret Wheeler of Oconomowoc peacefully entered eternal life on March 12, 2019. She was born Feb 7, 1927 in Brown Deer, WI to Joseph and Irene Pipoly. Margaret was preceded in death by her loving husband, John C. Wheeler of 53 years, sons, James W. Wheeler and John Allen Wheeler, brothers Julius and Elmer Pipoly, and granddaughter, Leah Wheeler. She is survived by her sister Jeannette Bonebreak, and children Terry (Lori) Wheeler, Janet (Tom) Cameron, Christine Carlo, Nancy Wheeler, Laura (Mel) Francis, and Susan (Paul) Huls along with 11 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. As a master homemaker and organizer, her home was always clean and tidy and she served delicious, scheduled meals her family could counton. Yet there was plenty of time to sit on the floor and play games, go on picnics, walk in the woods or mentor a Hungarian family fleeing their country. She gave people her gift of seeing beauty in simple things such as catching fireflies for her niece, or telling you when a comet would be in the sky. Her husband said many times, "The best thing I ever did was to marry your mother". If you bought fabric at Ben Franklin 1979-2009, Margaret probably helped you with her artistic eye. She retired at age 82. She worked at North Lake Library 1966-1968. We will not see her like again and she will be deeply missed by all. Funeral Visitation begins 10am on Apr. 5, 2019, St. Jerome's Catholic Church - 995 S. Silver Lake St. Oconomowoc with mass at 12pm. Live streaming available through St. Jerome's Youtube. https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCYdJHKy8NTX7e_2AvDz_78Q/featured Interment will be at the Labelle Cemetery.



