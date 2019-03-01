Services
Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home
10210 West Lincoln Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53227
(414) 546-4342
Adomat, Margaret J. (Nee Rupar) Passed to Eternal Life Wednesday, February 27, 2019, age 94 years. Beloved wife of the late Wilmer. Dear mother of Lois Vail and the late Brian Adomat. Cherished grandmother of Jason (Tammy), Kevin (Sarah), Matthew and the late Sara Vail. Great grandmother of Lucas, David and Nathan. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. In state at the Funeral Home Sunday, March 3, 2019 2PM until time of funeral service at 4PM. Interment Monday, March 4, 2019 12PM at Pinelawn Memorial Park, please meet at cemetery. Member of SNPJ Badgers #584. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Mt. Olive Lutheran Church or the appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 1 to Mar. 3, 2019
