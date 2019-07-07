|
Bluma, Margaret J. (Nee Thon) Passed away June 29, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Robert E. Bluma. Dear mother of David (Krystyna), the late Charles (Dennine), John (Maria), Robert (Carol), Thomas (Charlene), James (Mary), Mary Kay (Richard) Retzlaff, and Janette (Skip) Zimmermann. Also survived by grandchildren, great grandchildren, siblings, many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, July 9 at 12 PM at St. Gabriel Church (1200 St. Gabriel Way, Hubertus). Visitation from 10 AM until the time of Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 7, 2019