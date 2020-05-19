Margaret J. Chyko
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret J. Chyko

St. Germain - Margaret J. Chyko, 86 St. Germain, WI passed away peacefully May 13th at her residence. Born June 26, 1933 in Milwaukee, WI. Daughter of Elmer and Esther (nee Hensch) Neitzke. Married Richard Chyko on June 14, 1958.

Enjoyed entertaining family and friends, as well as cooking, sewing and gardening. Survived by husband, Richard; daughter Susan (Mike) Berndt; grandchildren Nicholas and Daniel Chyko, and Alex (Melissa) Berndt; daughter in law Joan Chyko. Preceded in death by her son Richard Chyko Jr and by parents Elmer and Esther and sister Mabel Weigel.

Private family services were held. Memorial donations to Peace Lutheran Church in Arbor Vitae, WI.

Online condolences at www.nimsgernfuneral.com

NIMSGERN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES OF WOODRUFF, WI IS SERVING THE FAMILY.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 19 to May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Nimsgern Funeral & Cremation Service - Woodruff
1025 Margaret Street
Woodruff, WI 54568
(715) 439-4100
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved