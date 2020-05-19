Margaret J. Chyko
St. Germain - Margaret J. Chyko, 86 St. Germain, WI passed away peacefully May 13th at her residence. Born June 26, 1933 in Milwaukee, WI. Daughter of Elmer and Esther (nee Hensch) Neitzke. Married Richard Chyko on June 14, 1958.
Enjoyed entertaining family and friends, as well as cooking, sewing and gardening. Survived by husband, Richard; daughter Susan (Mike) Berndt; grandchildren Nicholas and Daniel Chyko, and Alex (Melissa) Berndt; daughter in law Joan Chyko. Preceded in death by her son Richard Chyko Jr and by parents Elmer and Esther and sister Mabel Weigel.
Private family services were held. Memorial donations to Peace Lutheran Church in Arbor Vitae, WI.
Online condolences at www.nimsgernfuneral.com
NIMSGERN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES OF WOODRUFF, WI IS SERVING THE FAMILY.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 19 to May 21, 2020.