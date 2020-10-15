1/
Margaret J. Frieske
Margaret J. Frieske

Of Alexian Village, surrounded by her loving family, was taken into the arms of our Lord, on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, age 99. Loving sister of Elizabeth. Loving aunt of Jane (Alan) Page and Barbara Odin (Tom Herbstreith). Great aunt of George (Maria) Jacobs, Konrad (Lynne) Jacobs, Kristopher Jacobs, Ali Odin, Mandy (Bret) Dugan and Sam Odin. Great great aunt of Miranda, Alex, Axton and Aviana. Preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Martha, brother, Peter (Frances) and niece, Mary Beth Jacobs.

Services will be held privately. Marge's family would like to express gratitude to Brother Patrick and Nicole for their affection and comfort to Marge during the past year.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 15 to Oct. 18, 2020.
