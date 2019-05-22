|
|
Brown OSF, Sr. Margaret Jo Born to Eternal Life May 18, 2019, age 97. Survivors include the Sisters of St. Francis of Assisi with whom she shared life for 79 years; nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at St. Francis Convent Chapel, 3221 S. Lake Dr., Saint Francis Wis.) Thurs., May 23: Welcome at 10:00 AM, Time of Remembering at 10:10 AM, and Funeral Mass at 10:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Sisters of St. Francis of Assisi Memorial Fund would be appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 22, 2019