Bizjak, Margaret K. "Marge" Born to Eternal Life March 27, 2019 at the age of 70. Survived by her husband David. Preceded in death by by her mother Mildred. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Visitation at the Funeral Home on Friday, March 29, 2019 from 5:30PM until the time of Funeral Service at 7:00PM. Entombment at Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Wisconsin Adopt a Golden Retriever Society, in Marge's name, deeply appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 29, 2019